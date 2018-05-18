Kobe Bryant Offers Jayson Tatum Useful Tip On Improving His Game

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jayson Tatum is in awe of his new coach.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant offered the Boston Celtics forward advice on improving his game Friday on ESPN’s “Details,” according to NBC Sports Boston. Bryant analyzed Game 2 of the Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference finals series in the episode, during which he instructed Tatum to model one movement after former Detroit Pistons guard Richard Hamilton.

Upon receiving Bryant’s advice, Tatum responded via Twitter.

Tatum, 20, has shone in the NBA playoff set a Celtics rookie record by scoring 20-plus points in seven consecutive games. The Cavs must be hoping Bryant’s advice won’t make Tatum even more effective.