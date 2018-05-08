Marcus Smart Uses Wild Analogy To Describe Celtics’ Plan For Game 5

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics had a chance to sweep the 76ers in Philadelphia on Monday, but fell short.

Boston led the second-round NBA playoff series 3-0 but dropped a 103-92 decision in Game 4, and now will try to close things out in Game 5 back at TD Garden.

The Celtics were sloppy with the ball and thoroughly dominated in the paint, not quite looking like the team that had just rattled off three straight wins.

So when asked about Game 5, Celtics guard Marcus Smart gave a pretty crazy analogy, equating the Celtics to pitbulls.

Marcus Smart on Game 5: "We're pitbulls. It's a dog fight and we're going straight for the neck." — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) May 8, 2018

Interestingly, Smart’s analogy comes just a couple days after Jaylen Brown said he was taught to never play with his food.

Analogies aside, Smart and the Celtics’ next chance to end the dogfight is Wednesday.