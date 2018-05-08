Marcus Morris Explains Why He’s Frequently Called For Technical Fouls

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Morris isn’t going to back down from anyone, but sometimes his tenacity can run him into trouble.

While Morris will give the Boston Celtics 100 percent on both ends of the floor every night, it’s also not uncommon for the veteran forward to rack up a number of technical fouls over the course of a season.

In a recent column for The Athletic, Morris caught up with Jay King and explained that his upbringing in Philadelphia can be attributed to his tendency to pick up techs.

“Me and my brother we was just fighting all the time,” Morris told King. “That’s why I get technicals and s–t like that. It just used to be all the time because if you’re growing up in Philly you just gotta protect yourself at all times. You just don’t want to see, like someone’s talking about you. It’s just how it went.”

Despite the technicals and occasional fines, there’s no doubt Morris is the kind of player you want on your team. As seen throughout his first season with the Celtics, Morris’ edge and toughness is a tremendous asset.