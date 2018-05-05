Mets Designate Matt Harvey For Assignment After Refusing Minor League Stint

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s been a rough year for Matt Harvey.

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson announced Friday the pitcher had been designated for assignment after he decided going to the minor leagues wasn’t for him, per ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick.

Under the rules of Major League Baseball, New York has seven days to either trade or release Harvey, who’s been with the Mets for the past five seasons.

The starter-turned-reliever made headlines when he voiced his displeasure with being moved to the bullpen. After his first relief appearance, Harvey didn’t want to comment about it as he got testy with reporters.

The 29-year-old had a rough start to the 2018 campaign, going 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA as a starter.

Alderson addressed the media Friday afternoon with Mets manager Mickey Callaway, and said he thinks “there are people out there willing to take a chance on Matt Harvey,” and called his DFA the “end of an era.”

Harvey’s still young, and despite undergoing two Tommy John surgeries, there may be a team out there in need of some starting pitching help willing to take a chance.