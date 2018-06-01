ESPN Predicts Red Sox Get Five All-Star Nominations, With Three Starters

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox are one of Major League Baseball’s best teams, and it is thanks to a slew of players in peak form.

As such, it is pretty likely that the Sox are well represented at the MLB All-Star Game in July. And while the results won’t be known for a few more weeks, an ESPN senior MLB writer took a stab at guessing who will crack the roster.

David Schoenfield predicts that the Red Sox will have three starters in the Midsummer Classic, with Mitch Moreland getting the nod at first base, Mookie Betts in the outfield and J.D. Martinez at designated hitter. He also has Andrew Benintendi listed as a reserve and Chris Sale as one of the pitchers.

He readily admits that it is a little early to make these predictions, but all five of those players have built compelling cases so far. Of the five, however, Benintendi likely would be the one to miss the cut in this group.

Conversely, Joe Kelly has made an interesting case to get in as a relief pitcher, as the righty has cemented himself as one of the best late-inning non-closers in the game.

Over the coming weeks it will be interesting to try and predict who will get the nod, but regardless of what happens, there is no shortage of players for Boston who have had tremendous campaigns so far.