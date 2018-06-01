Warriors’ JaVale McGee Epically Botches Easy Dunk In NBA Finals Game 1

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports

While Stephen Curry makes it seem otherwise, there’s no such thing as a guaranteed basket in the NBA.

Just ask JaVale McGee.

The Golden State Warriors big man received some unexpected playing time in the second half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday. But while McGee provided his team with a much-needed energy boost, it was his mindless gaffe that will be making headlines.

With just under eight minutes left in the third quarter at Oracle Arena, McGee found himself all alone underneath the basket. The veteran center somehow managed to squander the golden opportunity, though, as his hilarious missed dunk made for one of the most epic playoff blunders in recent memory.

You can check out the sequence here.

Given the highly skilled offensive players the Warriors possess, McGee likely wasn’t expecting to receive the ball. Still, how in the world do you miss that?