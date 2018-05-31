NBA Mock Draft 2018: First-Round Pick Predictions Pre-NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but for the 28 team’s not still playing the focus is on the 2018 NBA Draft.
The draft combine was last week in Chicago, where teams were able to see players work out and interview them.
Much more preparation remains for front offices, and it’s quite possible we could see some trades involving lottery picks. We saw a couple last season, including deals that involved Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, arguably the two best players from the 2017 draft.
Here our first 2018 NBA Mock Draft.
1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, Center, Arizona
2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke
3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid (Spain)
4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State
5. Dallas Mavericks: Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke
6. Orlando Magic: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri
7. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas
8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Celtics via Nets): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama
9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova
10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky
11. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
12. Los Angeles Clippers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma
13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M
14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky
15. Washington Wizards: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA
16. Phoenix Suns (from Heat): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland
17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami
18. San Antonio Spurs: Troy Brown, SG, Troy Brown
19. Atlanta Hawks: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech
20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State
21. Utah Jazz: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton
22. Chicago Bulls (from Pelicans): Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita
23. Indiana Pacers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech
24. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova
25. Brooklyn Nets (from Raptors): Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky
26. Philadelphia 76ers: Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan
27. Boston Celtics: Donte DiVincenzo, PG, Villanova
28. Atlanta Hawks (from Rockets): Chandler Hutchinson, SG, Boise State
29. Los Angeles Lakers: Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez (France)
30. Golden State Warriors: De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC
