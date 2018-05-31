NBA Mock Draft 2018: First-Round Pick Predictions Pre-NBA Finals

Photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors will host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night, but for the 28 team’s not still playing the focus is on the 2018 NBA Draft.

The draft combine was last week in Chicago, where teams were able to see players work out and interview them.

Much more preparation remains for front offices, and it’s quite possible we could see some trades involving lottery picks. We saw a couple last season, including deals that involved Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum, arguably the two best players from the 2017 draft.

Here our first 2018 NBA Mock Draft.

1. Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton, Center, Arizona

2. Sacramento Kings: Marvin Bagley III, PF, Duke

3. Atlanta Hawks: Luka Doncic, PG, Real Madrid (Spain)

4. Memphis Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr., PF, Michigan State

5. Dallas Mavericks: Wendell Carter Jr., C, Duke

6. Orlando Magic: Michael Porter Jr., SF, Missouri

7. Chicago Bulls: Mohamed Bamba, C, Texas

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (from Celtics via Nets): Collin Sexton, PG, Alabama

9. New York Knicks: Mikal Bridges, SF, Villanova

10. Philadelphia 76ers (from Lakers): Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG, Kentucky

11. Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

12. Los Angeles Clippers: Trae Young, PG, Oklahoma

13. Los Angeles Clippers: Robert Williams, PF, Texas A&M

14. Denver Nuggets: Kevin Knox, SF, Kentucky

15. Washington Wizards: Aaron Holiday, PG, UCLA

16. Phoenix Suns (from Heat): Kevin Huerter, SG, Maryland

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Lonnie Walker IV, SG, Miami

18. San Antonio Spurs: Troy Brown, SG, Troy Brown

19. Atlanta Hawks: Zhaire Smith, SF, Texas Tech

20. Minnesota Timberwolves: Keita Bates-Diop, PF, Ohio State

21. Utah Jazz: Khyri Thomas, SG, Creighton

22. Chicago Bulls (from Pelicans): Dzanan Musa, SF, Cedevita

23. Indiana Pacers: Josh Okogie, SG, Georgia Tech

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Jalen Brunson, PG, Villanova

25. Brooklyn Nets (from Raptors): Hamidou Diallo, SG, Kentucky

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Moritz Wagner, C, Michigan

27. Boston Celtics: Donte DiVincenzo, PG, Villanova

28. Atlanta Hawks (from Rockets): Chandler Hutchinson, SG, Boise State

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Elie Okobo, PG, Pau-Orthez (France)

30. Golden State Warriors: De’Anthony Melton, PG, USC