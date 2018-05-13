NBA Rumors: 76ers Have Big (Like, Really Big) Plans This Offseason

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

When watching the Philadelphia 76ers in their second-round NBA playoffs series with the Boston Celtics, it was clear that Philly is one big piece away from being a true title contender.

(Head coach Brett Brown and general manager Bryan Colangelo admitted as much after the Sixers were eliminated from the postseason.)

So, how will the 76ers go about addressing their needs? Well, let’s just say they plan on shooting for the moon.

Should LeBron James opt out of his current deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers after this season, the Sixers are expected to make a push for the 33-year-old superstar, Philly.com’s Keith Pompey reported Saturday. Furthermore, the Sixers will explore either a trade for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard or a free-agent deal for Oklahoma City Thunder swingman Paul George.

“Paul George is another free agent the Sixers have interest in, according to folks around the league,” Pompey wrote. ” … Don’t be surprised if they also try to acquire San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard in a trade. Sources have said the Sixers have expressed interest in the two-time all-star.”

To be clear: Pompey isn’t saying Philly wants to add all three players to its roster. Rather, the 76ers are expected to look into filling their void with one (or possibly two) of the three.

In any event, there appears to be a decent chance Philly will look much different next season than it did in falling to the Celtics in five games.