NBA Rumors: Celtics Unhappy Joel Embiid Walked Off Court Before Handshake

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s the greatest tradition in sports: getting in line to shake the hands of the other team.

But apparently, Joel Embiid wasn’t in a hand-shaking mood after the Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 5 to the Boston Celtics, 114-112, Wednesday night at TD Garden.

After the final buzzer sounded, Embiid was shown heading straight to the locker room while the Celtics celebrated their series-clinching win.

Ben Rohrbach of Yahoo Sports reported several Boston players were annoyed by the actions of the 76ers center. The 7-footer engaged in a lot of trash talk throughout the series, and instead of staying on the court for a few extra minutes, Embiid disregarded the entire handshake.

“At least man up,” one Celtics player reportedly said in the locker room after the game.

Embiid did give credit to Boston after the game, saying he’s, “gotta give them a lot of respect.”

Apparently, shaking hands with the opposing team doesn’t fall under giving the C’s “a lot of respect.”

Boston continues their postseason run Sunday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final at TD Garden.