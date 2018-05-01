NESN Patriots Podcast: Recapping Patriots’ Unpredictable 2018 NFL Draft

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

The 2018 NFL Draft was a wild ride for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots went into the event with eight picks, traded eight times, drafted nine players and acquired a veteran offensive tackle before all was said and done.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox went player-by-player to recap the entire three days with MassLive.com’s Kevin Duffy on this week’s NESN Patriots Podcast.

They also looked at some of the top position battles following the draft as the Patriots prepare for organized team activities, minicamp and training camp and theorized why the Patriots waited until the seventh round to take a quarterback.

