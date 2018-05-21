NFL Rumors: Here’s Where Super Bowl Will Be Played In 2023, 2024

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’re not a fan of Super Bowls in cold-weather cities, well, you’re in luck.

The NFL is set to award Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and Super Bowl LVIII to New Orleans at this week’s NFL Spring Meeting, Daniel Kaplan of the SportsBusiness Journal reported Monday morning.

The MMQB’s Albert Breer also reported that Arizona will win the right to host the 2023 Super Bowl, while New Orleans will get the 2024 Super Bowl.

Both metro areas have hosted Super Bowls in the last six years; New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome was the site of Super Bowl XLVIII between the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers in February 2013, while University of Pheonix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., hosted the New England Patriots’ dramatic Super Bowl XLIX win over the Seattle Seahawks in February 2015.

Super Bowl LVIII will mark the 11th time the NFL’s title game will be held in New Orleans, tying the city with the Miami metro area for the most of any location.

The Super Bowl shifted to Minnesota for the first time in 2018 but will return South for the considerable future; Atlanta will host in 2019, followed by Miami in 2020, Tampa in 2021 and Los Angeles in 2022.