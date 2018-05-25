NFL Rumors: League Used Poll Firm For Public Opinion On Colin Kaepernick

Photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Colin Kaepernick may have some leverage in his collusion case against the National Football League.

The former San Fransisco 49ers quarterback apparently was the subject of a Washington consulting firm poll that collected the opinions of Americans as to whether they thought an NFL team should have signed the free agent in 2017, per Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson.

Sources told Robinson that The Glover Park Group — a group founded by then-NFL communications chief Joe Lockhart — polled the data from fans that included “fan attitudes about a few high-profile league concerns, including domestic violence, gambling, player protests and player safety,” per Robinson.

Robinson writes, “Sources noted that Kaepernick was the only player singled out in the research for specific opinions, which were then compiled and sent to various league officials, including commissioner Roger Goodell and several other high-ranking executives.”

This may be a big turning point in Kaepernick’s collusion complaint he filed to the league back in October, saying the NFL blackballed him because of his kneeling during the National Anthem.

While the sources, Robinson said, did not share the specific poll numbers, “the poll revealed a deep racial, political and generational division when it came to player protests.”

Some teams have expressed interest Kaepernick, most recently the Seattle Seahawks, who postponed their visit with the 30-year-old, but he still remains unsigned and has not played in an NFL game since 2016 when he opted out of his contract with the 49ers.