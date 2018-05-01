Predators Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Nashville Predators narrowly avoided a catastrophic start to their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

After dropping Game 1 of the best-of-seven matchup with the Winnipeg Jets, the top-seeded Predators managed to even the series with a double-overtime victory in Game 2.

The series now shifts to Bell MTS Place, where the Jets only lost seven games in regulation during the regular season. In turn, Winnipeg must feel confident as ever entering Tuesday night’s Game 3.

Here’s how to watch Predators vs. Jets online:

When: Monday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live