Predators Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 7 Online

Photo via Billy Hurst/USA TODAY Sports Images

The second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs concludes Thursday night when the Nashville Predators host the Winnipeg Jets in a Game 7 at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds are the defending Western Conference champions and are hoping the home crowd helps them outlast a talented Jets team and move on to the conference finals.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights await the winner of this Game 7 in the next round.

Here’s how to watch Jets-Predators Game 7:

When: Thursday, May 10, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports