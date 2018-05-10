Patriots Release Guard Jason King To Make Room For Undrafted Free Agents

Photo via Sandra Dukes/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots cleared a spot on their 90-man roster Thursday when they released guard Jason King.

The Patriots likely needed room to sign their draft picks and undrafted free agents. The Patriots were tied to nine rookie free agents with just eight available spots on their roster. Rookie minicamp begins Friday for the Patriots.

King was signed to a future contract by the Patriots on Feb. 6. He spent time on the Patriots’ practice squad and regular season roster in 2017. He originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent last year.

The Patriots have plenty of depth at guard with Joe Thuney, Shaq Mason, Luke Bowanko, Trent Brown, Cole Croston, Ted Karras, Matt Tobin and 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn all capable of playing the position.