Red Sox Have Nine Players On All-Star Ballot, Voting To Begin Friday

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox have a chance to send a plethora of their players to Washington D.C. for the 89th All Star game.

Voting opens Friday and allows fans to vote up to 35 times, with pitchers and reserves being chosen by the Commissioner’s Office as well as a Player Ballot.

Boston has nine position players on the ballot including right fielder Mookie Betts, designated hitter J.D. Martinez, left fielder Andrew Benintendi, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., second baseman Dustin Pedroia, catcher Christian Vazquez, first baseman Mitch Moreland, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers.

The Sox are going up against some stiff competition, with Martinez and Los Angeles Angels two-way rookie Shohei Ohtani battling it out for the DH spot, with Bogaerts going up against Baltimore Orioles’ Manny Machado and New York Yankees’ Didi Gregorius.

Betts likely is to get the nod for the July 17 Midsummer classic, as he leads Major League Baseball in nine different offensive categories as of Wednesday.

Of course, there still is the chance of seeing Sox pitchers on the bump. Craig Kimbrel is the league’s third-best closer, while Joe Kelly owns a 1.82 ERA with a 3-0 record as a reliever. Chris Sale and David Price also could be considered for the starting nod.

