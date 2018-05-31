This Stat Will Get Red Sox Fans Fired Up For Team’s World Series Hopes

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox have had quite the start to the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Through 56 games, the Red Sox are 39-17 and have the best record in MLB. While the Red Sox have taken advantage of a relatively soft early schedule, with a number of games being played against sub-500 teams, their record still is quite impressive.

Boston didn’t get to 22 games over 500 in 2017 until mid-September, and the Sox sat just five games over 500 at this point last year.

So does all that equal a World Series championship coming to Boston? Recent MLB history hints that October could indeed be special for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox win, 6-4. They're 39-17. Only 2 other teams since 2003 have started a season with at least 39 wins through 56 games: The 2017 Astros (40-16) and 2016 Cubs (40-16). — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) May 30, 2018

Boston will take its act on the road now to face the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in what is sure to be a measuring stick series for both clubs.