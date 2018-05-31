This Stat Will Get Red Sox Fans Fired Up For Team’s World Series Hopes

The Boston Red Sox have had quite the start to the 2018 Major League Baseball season.
Through 56 games, the Red Sox are 39-17 and have the best record in MLB. While the Red Sox have taken advantage of a relatively soft early schedule, with a number of games being played against sub-500 teams, their record still is quite impressive.
Boston didn’t get to 22 games over 500 in 2017 until mid-September, and the Sox sat just five games over 500 at this point last year.
So does all that equal a World Series championship coming to Boston? Recent MLB history hints that October could indeed be special for the Red Sox.
Boston will take its act on the road now to face the defending World Series champion Houston Astros in what is sure to be a measuring stick series for both clubs.
