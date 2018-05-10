Red Sox Injury Update: Alex Cora Offers Insight On Three Injured Infielders

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Before Wednesday night’s game against the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora provided updates on three of Boston’s injured players.

Tyler Thornburg, who hasn’t pitched for the Sox due to injury since being acquired via trade in Dec. 2016, has made four rehab starts where he’s allowed just two hits, three walks and has struck out six. Cora said there are still a few things to work out with Thornburg before the right-hander will make his way to the bullpen for Boston.

“His rehab process, obviously he’s not pitching every day. He hasn’t gone back to back. We haven’t used him yet with traffic on the bases,” Cora said before Wednesday night’s game, via WEEI’s Ryan Hannalble. “The feedback is good. The fastball is there. Breaking ball is getting better. Slowly but surely he’s getting where we want him to be. When he passes all those hurdles, we’ll make a decision.”

Another pitching decision Cora will have to make is how he will utilize Steven Wright, who, as of Wednesday, has five games remaining of his 15-game suspension. He’s made one appearance for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox, where he tossed six innings of run-one ball.

His next appearance will be out of the bullpen and will no longer have minor league options once that’s complete, so Cora will have to decide what the knuckleballer’s roll will be.

Cora also provided an update on Dustin Pedroia, who’s recovering from offseason knee surgery. The second baseman has been playing in an extended spring training, but the Sox skipper would not give a timetable as to when he would begin a rehab assignment.

“He’s playing tomorrow,” Cora said per Hannable. “Five innings, three at-bats, then we go from there.”

Cora will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the roster when the three injured players make their return to the Sox, so it will be interesting to see how the lineup gets shuffled.