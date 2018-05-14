Red Sox Vs. Athletics Lineup: Rick Porcello Starts In Series Opener

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox open up a three-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Rick Porcello takes the mound for Boston looking to earn his sixth win of the season. The right-hander was roughed up in his last start against the New York Yankees, allowing five runs on eight hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Porcello will be opposed by Athletics starter Sean Manaea, who dazzled in his last start against the Sox, to say the least. The left-hander threw the first no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on April 21 against Boston in which he struck 10 and only walked two.

As for the Red Sox’s lineup, Blake Swihart will make his first start since May 3 as the designated hitter. J.D. Martinez will shift to left field as Jackie Bradley Jr. gets the night off.

Here are the full lineups for Monday’s Red Sox-Athletics game:

RED SOX (28-12)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, CF

Hanley Ramirez, 1B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Blake Swihart, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, RHP (5-0, 2.79 ERA)

ATHLETICS (19-21)

Marcus Semien, SS

Matt Joyce, LF

Jed Lowrie, 2B

Khris Davis, DH

Matt Olson, 1B

Matt Chapman, 3B

Mark Canha, RF

Jonathan Lucroy, C

Dustin Fowler, CF

Sean Manaea, LHP (4-4, 2.11 ERA)