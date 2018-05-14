Warriors Vs Rockets Game 1 Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Finals Online

Photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Western Conference finals matchup we’ve all been waiting for finally is here.

The Houston Rockets host the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in Game 1 on Monday night.

Both teams went 8-2 through the first two rounds, and now they’ll meet in what some people are calling the “real NBA Finals” because the assumption is the winner of this series will beat the Eastern Conference champ in the Finals in June.

Here’s how to watch Game 1 online.

When: Monday, May 14 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT