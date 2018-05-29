Yankees Fans Give Rudy Giuliani Hearty Round Of Boos For His Birthday

Photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rudy Giuliani won’t soon forget his latest Bronx cheer.

Fans forcefully booed the former New York City mayor Monday afternoon at Yankee Stadium in commemoration of his 74th birthday. The funny moment happened in-between innings when the public address announcer asked fans to wish Giuliani a happy birthday.

Twitter user @the_irishpsycho shared a video of Yankee fans celebrating Giuliani’s special day as only they can.

The Yankees lost 5-1 to the Astros. Either fans were taking out their frustrations on Giuliani or he’s just not as popular as he once was in the Big Apple.

Giuliani served as New York City’s mayor between 1994 and 2001. He unsuccessfully ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008. He currently is a member of Donald Trump’s legal team.