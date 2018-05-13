Shane Larkin Injury: Celtics Guard Likely Out For Entire Cavs Series

Photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Don’t expect to see Shane Larkin in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics guard has been sidelined since suffering a shoulder strain in Game 4 of Boston’s second-round series with the Philadelphia 76ers. But despite having nearly a week of rest, Larkin isn’t expected to play in the first two games of Boston’s series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to head coach Brad Stevens.

Ahead of Sunday’s series opener at TD Garden, Stevens spoke with The Athletic’s Jay King about Larkin’s timetable.

Shane Larkin ruled out for Games 1 and 2 and unlikely to play at all this series, per Brad Stevens. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 12, 2018

Now, is Larkin’s availability vital to the Celtics’ chances against the Cavs? Probably not, but his absence — along with Kyrie Irving’s — does throw a wrench in Boston’s rotation, and forces guards Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart to play even bigger minutes.

Rozier and Smart both are capable of carrying sizable loads, but they’ll have to be extra careful about getting into early foul trouble against LeBron James and Co.