NBA Fans Across US Rooting For Cavs To Beat Celtics, According To This Map

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images

People in Boston love to root against LeBron James.

But that hatred apparently doesn’t extend much far beyond New England.

Ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the folks at sportsbetting.ag analyzed Twitter data to learn which team was garnering more support. Essentially, sportsbetting.ag looked at which people in which states were posting the Celtics or the Cavs’ playoff hashtags, such as Boston’s #CUsRise.

And, well, let’s just say King James has far more subjects in his court.

Check out this graphic:

We see you, Alaska!

The lack of support for the Celtics isn’t all that surprising. ESPN, for one, has picked against Brad Stevens and Co. throughout the NBA playoffs.

You’d think that would lead more fans to hop aboard the underdog’s bandwagon, but apparently not.