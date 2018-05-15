Sporting CP Soccer Team Attacked By Own Fans; Portugal Cup Final In Doubt

Photo via YouTube/FOX Soccer

Sporting CP is in full-blown crisis just days before its biggest game of the season.

Around 50 so-called fans of the Portuguese soccer team attacked players, coaches and staff members Tuesday at the team’s practice facility near Lisbon, according to OJogo.pt. The attackers wore hoods and masks, and some were armed with torches, metal pipes and knives when they stormed the facility and committed violent acts against the team.

Striker Bas Dost suffered a head injury during the attack, and photos of his wound have shocked many social-media users. Attackers also targeted head coach Jorge Jesus and stabbed one of Sporting’s physiotherapists, according to TVI24.

Sporting strongly condemns the attack.

“Sporting is not this, Sporting can not be this,” the club said in a statement. “We will make every effort to establish full responsibility for what has happened and we will demand the punishment of those who acted in this absolutely pitiful way.”

Sporting dramatically lost to Maratimo on Sunday, dropping it to third place in the final Liga NOS (Portuguese League) standings and costing the club a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Traveling Sporting fans booed their team off the field that day. Hooligans who follow the club now have directed their anger at the team in one of the worst imaginable ways.

Sporting will face Aves on Sunday in the Taca de Portugal (Portuguese cup) final. PTJournal.com suggests Sporting players are considering boycotting the game, and they might have just cause to terminate their contracts with the team.