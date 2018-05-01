Warriors Vs. Pelicans Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Golden State Warriors trounced the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their second-round NBA playoffs series at Oracle Arena, and now the defending NBA champions will get their best player back.

Stephen Curry has been out of commission for the Warriors since March 23 when he sprained the MCL in his left knee. The two-time NBA MVP has been cleared to take the court without a minutes restriction in Game 2, which spells bad news for the Pelicans who lost Game 1 123-101 to a Curry-less Warriors team.

Here’s how you can watch Warriors-Pelicans Game 2 online:

When: Tuesday, May 1, at 10:30 p.m.

Live Stream: TNT