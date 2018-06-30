Croatia Vs. Denmark Betting: Odds, Picks For World Cup 2018 Game

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Few teams have impressed more in the 2018 FIFA World Cup than Croatia.

Croatia advanced to the Round of 16 with ease, ripping off three Group D wins, including a convincing 3-0 victory over Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Now, Vatreni is tasked with a second-round match Sunday at 2 p.m. ET with Denmark, which finished as the runner-up in Group C, one notch behind France.

Let’s look at the Croatia vs. Denmark betting lines:

Current betting line (via OddsShark)

Croatia win: -120

Denmark win: +400

Draw: +230

Total goals: 2

OVER: EVEN

Under: -120

NESN.com’s picks: Croatia, over

Croatia was one of just three teams to record three group-stage wins to kick off the tournament, and it did so in dominant fashion to the tune of two shutouts. Denmark has yet to excite thus far, as its only group-stage win came via a 1-0 victory over Peru. Vatreni has all the momentum heading into this Round-of-16 match, and we expect that to show Sunday. Take Croatia.

Croatia and Denmark have gone in different directions in terms of goal scoring thus far. Danish Dynamite only registered two tallies over the course of their three group-stage games, leading one to believe their next contest will be low-scoring. But thanks to Croatia, which enters the match with seven goals to its credit, we expect more than just two strikes into the back of the net. Take the over.