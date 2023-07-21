USA Vs. Vietnam Live Stream: How To Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The United States women’s national team begins its quest for a Women’s World Cup three-peat with a Group E match against Vietnam at Eden Park in New Zealand on Friday.

The USWNT won the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The defending champions brought in a mix of youth and experience led by Alex Morgan and Sophia Smith. The team aims to become the first men’s or women’s team to win three straight World Cup titles.

Vietnam makes its Women’s World Cup debut after beating Thailand and Chinese Taipei in the Asian Cup playoffs. It comes into Friday’s match as a massive underdog and hopes not to replicate Thailand’s 13-0 defeat to the United States at the 2019 World Cup.

The United States enters the match as 1-200 favorites at FanDuel with a draw at 80-1 on the three-way moneyline. The over on 6.5 total goals in the match is priced at +104.

Here’s how to watch the USA-Vietnam matchup online and on TV.

When: Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports