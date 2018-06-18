England Vs. Tunisia Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

England usually enters the FIFA World Cup as a favorite to make a deep run in the tournament, but that’s not the case in 2018 in Russia.

The English have brought one of their weakest squads in a long time to the World Cup, which has decreased the expectations placed on the Three Lions. Nevertheless, Gareth Southgate’s team will be expected to top Tunisia, which is playing in its first World Cup since 2006.

Here’s how to watch England vs. Tunisia online.

When: Monday, June 18, at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO