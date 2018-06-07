ESPN’s Darren Rovell Admits His Fake NBA Finals Headline Was ‘Really Bad’

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

Darren Rovell takes a lot of criticism on Twitter sometimes and Wednesday night was one of those occasions.

The ESPN sports business reporter revealed the latest fake headline for his also fake “Rovell Daily Times” newspaper, and let’s just say he could have come up with something better after the Golden State Warriors took a 3-0 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals with a Game 3 win Wednesday night.

The headline seems to play off Victor Oladipo’s name, but he’s a member of the Indiana Pacers, who the Cavs eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Oladipo isn’t involved in any NBA Finals storylines, so his inclusion here is a bit odd, to say the least.

Rovell didn’t receive much praise from the Twittersphere for his headline, and he later admitted it just wasn’t very good.

It’s just really bad. That’s all. At the Rovell Daily Times, we can’t win them all. We do our best. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2018

It’ll be interesting to see what Rovell comes up with if the Warriors do finish off the Cavs with a sweep Friday night.