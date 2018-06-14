Ex-Jets QB Christian Hackenberg Visits Patriots But Doesn’t Sign

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots took a close look at a New York Jets castoff quarterback Thursday at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots hosted Christian Hackenberg on a visit but didn’t sign him, a source told NESN.com. Hackenberg was selected in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Penn State. ESPN’s Field Yates first reported the visit.

Hackenberg didn’t attempt a single pass in two seasons with the New York Jets. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders this offseason but was cut earlier this week. He became a free agent Wednesday.

He couldn’t pass Ryan Fitzpatrick, Bryce Petty, Geno Smith or Josh McCown on the Jets’ depth chart during his time in New York.

The 6-foot-4, 228-pound QB completed 56.8 percent of his passes for 372 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions last preseason. He completed just 36.2 percent of his passes for 159 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions during his rookie preseason.

Hackenberg played under former Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien — now head coach of the Houston Texans — for his most successful season with the Nittany Lions.

The Patriots already have quarterbacks Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and rookie seventh-round pick Danny Etling on their full 90-man roster.