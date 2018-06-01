Friday Night Fenway

Head To Garcia Brogan’s For Red Sox Vs. Astros, Budweiser Question Of The Week

by on Fri, Jun 1, 2018 at 3:35PM
334

Boston Red Sox watch party

Two of the best teams in Major League Baseball will square off again Friday night, and we know exactly where you should be for the action.

NESN and Budweiser are hosting a watch party Friday for the second game of the Boston Red Sox’s four-game series against the Houston Astros. The fun takes place at Garcia Brogan’s beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET, with first pitch scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET.

Fans 21 and older also will have a chance to answer the Friday Night Question of the Week at the party, which is the perfect way to kick off your weekend.

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties