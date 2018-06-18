Josh McCown’s Father’s Day Encounter At Grocery Store Will Warm Your Heart

Sometimes the most ordinary situations can produce the most touching scenes.
Such was the case for Josh McCown, who wished all the dads out there a happy Father’s Day on Sunday by sharing a heartwarming moment he witnessed at his local grocery store.
We’ll let the New York Jets quarterback take it from here:
If that story doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, we don’t know what will.
McCown has two brothers who both played quarterback at the NFL or college level — ex-NFL journeyman Luke McCown and former Texas A&M QB Randy McCown — so we’re guessing he has a pretty proud father, too.
