NFL

Josh McCown’s Father’s Day Encounter At Grocery Store Will Warm Your Heart

by on Mon, Jun 18, 2018 at 11:17AM
2,721
Jets quarterback Josh McCown

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sometimes the most ordinary situations can produce the most touching scenes.

Such was the case for Josh McCown, who wished all the dads out there a happy Father’s Day on Sunday by sharing a heartwarming moment he witnessed at his local grocery store.

We’ll let the New York Jets quarterback take it from here:

If that story doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, we don’t know what will.

McCown has two brothers who both played quarterback at the NFL or college level — ex-NFL journeyman Luke McCown and former Texas A&M QB Randy McCown — so we’re guessing he has a pretty proud father, too.

Have a question for Darren Hartwell? Send it to him via Twitter at @darren_hartwell.
TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties