Josh McCown’s Father’s Day Encounter At Grocery Store Will Warm Your Heart

Sometimes the most ordinary situations can produce the most touching scenes.

Such was the case for Josh McCown, who wished all the dads out there a happy Father’s Day on Sunday by sharing a heartwarming moment he witnessed at his local grocery store.

We’ll let the New York Jets quarterback take it from here:

Just got through standing in line at the grocery store. As the clerk scanned items and passed them to the young man to bag they began to pile up because he wasn’t bagging them as quickly as the clerked preferred. — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018

The kid working the bags was a special needs young man with a million dollar smiled named Zach.

He was happily taking our items, sometimes one bag per item and loading them in the cart. The clerks frustration grew but Zach slowly but surely got better with each bag. — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018

As my wife and I patiently waited it was clear why Zach’s bagging had picked up speed. About fifteen feet over my shoulder stood a middle aged man sharing a similar infectious smile as Zach. — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018

He stood there as any parent would with great joy on his face encouraging Zach with each item he picked up. It was the perfect picture of what being a father is all about. — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018

On fathers day instead of being at home laying around getting to have the day to himself, he’s standing at the grocery store cheering on his son because his son needed him there. I’m thankful for this man because it showed what true love from a father is all about. — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018

I want to say thanks to my DAD for being there and cheering me on all these years. To all the fathers out there Happy Fathers Day! — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) June 17, 2018

If that story doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, we don’t know what will.

McCown has two brothers who both played quarterback at the NFL or college level — ex-NFL journeyman Luke McCown and former Texas A&M QB Randy McCown — so we’re guessing he has a pretty proud father, too.