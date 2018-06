Photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images

The MLB Draft certainly is a lengthy process, but the most compelling action takes place Monday night in Secaucus, NJ.

Both the first and second rounds of the 40-round draft will be held Monday night, with the ensuing rounds occurring Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Detroit Tigers holding the first pick.

Here’s how you can watch the 2018 MLB draft online.

When: Monday, June 4, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: MLB.com