Why LeBron James Wants Cavs To Be ‘Uncomfortable’ In Game 3 Vs. Warriors

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images

LeBron James once again finds himself in an 0-2 series hole against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were pasted 122-103 in Game 2 on Sunday night, as Stephen Curry scored 33 points and set an NBA Finals record for 3-pointers made in a single game.

While James and Co. are headed back to Quicken Loans Arena for Wednesday night’s Game 3, the 33-year-old star doesn’t want his team to get complacent just because they headed are to The Land.

“We want to continue to be uncomfortable,” James said, via NBC Sports. “Just because we’re going home doesn’t mean we can relax. This is the last team in the world you want to relax against. They’ve proven they can win on someone else’s floor.

“I will continue to stay uncomfortable, and I hope our guys continue to stay uncomfortable no matter with us going back home.”

King James knows that he’s facing almost insurmountable odds. Only six percent of teams to go down 0-2 in the NBA Finals have come back to win the series, and the Cavs don’t appear to have the offensive firepower to contend with Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson.

After scoring 51 points in an overtime loss in Game 1, James notched 29 points in Game 2 but received little help outside of forward Kevin Love. Cleveland’s defense, which has been bad all season, was terrorized from the opening tip of Game 2, with Curry throwing in everything from long distance and Durant having his way from midrange.

It’s unlikely that Quicken Loans Arena will be much of a sanctuary for the Cavs, but it’s as good a place as any for James to make what might be his last stand in Cleveland.