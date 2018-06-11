New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Signs Law Legalizing Sports Gambling

Photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images

Welcome to the club, New Jersey.

A little over a week after Delaware legalized sports gambling, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy signed a law legalizing sports betting Monday, according to New Jersey.com. Sports betting will be legal in New Jersey beginning Thursday.

This decision comes a month after the United States Supreme Court overruled a 1992 federal ban on sports gambling, turning the decision over to the states. New Jersey had spent seven years and $9 million fighting the illegalization of sports gambling and finally came out victorious with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Today, we’re finally making the dream of legalized sports betting a reality for New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement, via NJ.com.

The law will allow patrons to gamble online as well as at casinos, racetracks and former racetracks, per NJ.com. While in-person betting begins Thursday, online betting will not be allowed for another 30 days.