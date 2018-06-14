Potential MLB Expansion, Realignment ‘Could’ Result In These Divisions

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has been open about wanting to expand baseball to 32 teams once the situation with the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays gets resolved, and that could open the door for sweeping changes in the league.

There are a number of cities that become the future home of an MLB team, including Portland, Ore., Las Vegas, Charlotte, N.C., and the Austin/San Antonio, Texas area.

Whenever the 31st and 32nd teams join MLB, it could lead to the realignment of divisions and a change in the playoff format, according to The Athletic’s Jayson Stark.

Stark explained how potential future realignment could work in a fascinating piece published Wednesday.

The first possibility Stark floated would put the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees into opposite divisions.

Here’s Stark’s potential geographic realignment:

MLB EAST

BAMBINO DIVISION

Yankees

New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles

Washington Nationals

SPLINTER DIVISION

Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays

Philadelphia Phillies

Pittsburgh Pirates

AARON DIVISION

Atlanta Braves

Miami Marlins

Tampa Bay Rays

Charlotte*

MUSIAL DIVISION

St. Louis Cardinals

Detroit Tigers

Cincinnati Reds

Cleveland Indians

MLB WEST

JACKIE DIVISION

Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Angels

Arizona Diamondbacks

San Diego Padres

MAYS DIVISION

San Francisco Giants

Oakland A’s

Seattle Mariners

Portland*

BRETT DIVISION

Kansas City Royals

Houston Astros

Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies

ERNIE DIVISION

Chicago Cubs

Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins

Stark noted that the realignment could be tweaked, obviously, to put rivals in the same division.

“When we talked about this, it just felt like a very futuristic conversation,” a source told Stark. “It might seem so radical. But it has so many advantages from a scheduling, fan and attendance standpoint.”

Stark also notes this approach would negate the designated hitter as it would effectively do away with the American and National Leagues. But if MLB wanted to keep the leagues intact but stick with eight four-team divisions, it might look like this, per Stark.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NL NORTHEAST

Nationals

Mets

Phillies

Pirates

NL MIDEAST

Cubs

Cardinals

Reds

Brewers

NL SOUTH

Braves

Marlins

Rays

Charlotte

NL WEST

Dodgers

Giants

Padres

Diamondbacks

AMERICAN LEAGUE

AL EAST

Yankees

Red Sox

Orioles

Blue Jays

AL MIDEAST

Indians

Twins

White Sox

Tigers

AL SOUTH

Astros

Rangers

Royals

Rockies

AL WEST

Mariners

Portland

A’s

Angels

A realignment coupled with a shortened season and a different format could be exactly the change baseball has been looking for, but it likely still will be some time before the two new teams enter the league.