What Richard Sherman Believes Jimmy Garoppolo Learned From Tom Brady

In switching NFC West teams, Richard Sherman went from being teammates with one talented, young quarterback to another.

After seven seasons with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, Sherman departed Seattle in free agency to join Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers. While Jimmy G only has started seven games in his four-year NFL career, Sherman sure sounds excited about his new signal-caller, who had a pretty good mentor upon entering the league.

“He’s very deliberate in his reads, and he doesn’t force it if he doesn’t have to,” Sherman told The Mercury News’ Sam Inman. “You can see a lot of the things that he learned from Tom (Brady), just going through his progression, going through them quick, going through the triangle, his reads from left to right, taking what the defense gives, not forcing the big play.

“Some quarterbacks get impatient – ‘Man, I’m not getting the deep ball, I’m not getting a big play’ – and they force it and it’s a mistake. A lot of times he doesn’t make that same mistake.”

Expectations will be sky-high for Garoppolo in the upcoming season, but if the 26-year-old continues to do everything Sherman mentioned, he should be just fine in his first full campaign as a starting QB.