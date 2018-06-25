Racing World Mourns Tragic Death Of Sprint Car Driver Jason Johnson

The Racing community has lost another member.
World of Outlaws sprint car driver Jason Johnson died Sunday of injuries sustained in crash at Wisconsin’s Beaver Damn Raceway on Saturday. His car climbed the wall in Turn 3, flipped and crashed through a billboard, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Johnson was 41 years old, and leaves behind his wife, Bobbi, and 5-year-old son, Jaxx.
World of Outlaws shared this tribute Monday morning:
Nicknamed the “Ragin’ Cajun,” Johnson was a popular figure not just in sprint car, but in the racing world at large.
Here are some of the social media tributes paid to Johnson and his family:
Johnson was fifth in the 2018 World of Outlaws series championship points.
He had 12 World of Outlaws wins, five American Sprint Car Series championships and over 250 career Sprint Car victories. Perhaps his greatest moment, however, came in 2016 when he won the Knoxville Nationals championship — the biggest sprint car race of them all.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP