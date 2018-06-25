Racing World Mourns Tragic Death Of Sprint Car Driver Jason Johnson

The Racing community has lost another member.

World of Outlaws sprint car driver Jason Johnson died Sunday of injuries sustained in crash at Wisconsin’s Beaver Damn Raceway on Saturday. His car climbed the wall in Turn 3, flipped and crashed through a billboard, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Johnson was 41 years old, and leaves behind his wife, Bobbi, and 5-year-old son, Jaxx.

World of Outlaws shared this tribute Monday morning:

To our friend, husband, father, and racer….we simply say "Thank You, Jason".#Forever41 pic.twitter.com/fXrUeYPsDp — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) June 25, 2018

Nicknamed the “Ragin’ Cajun,” Johnson was a popular figure not just in sprint car, but in the racing world at large.

Here are some of the social media tributes paid to Johnson and his family:

When a racer loses his life, the world of motorsports across all disciplines takes notice and pays its respects. My heart goes out to Jason, his family, his friends, his competitors, and his fans. https://t.co/PWCjU61ffK — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 24, 2018

Won some races, and championships together. Jason was a great leader for his team and strong man for his family. He went about things his own way and was really fun to watch. Still praying for Bobbi Jaxx Phillip and the rest of the family. Racing is their life. RIP Jason!! pic.twitter.com/6tGfFKcDf1 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) June 24, 2018

Life isn’t fair sometimes… Praying for Bobbi, Jaxx, friends and family of @JasonJohnsonRac. RIP Jason! — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 24, 2018

Jason Johnson was more than just a fellow racer, he was a close friend. I would like to give back to Bobbi & Jaxx during this difficult time. Raffling off my @USACNation Raced Visor for July 6th. 100% of proceeds of raffle to benefit Bobbi & Jaxx Enter👇🏻https://t.co/wYE3Bpy8pM — Chad Boespflug (@ChadBoespflug) June 25, 2018

#MondayMemories Jason Johnson races his way to his only win at The Track That Action Built on July 3, 2003#Forever41 📷 Rick Sherer pic.twitter.com/oeNCnAaAHs — Fremont Speedway (@FremontSpeedway) June 25, 2018

Our thoughts & prayers go out to the family of Jason Johnson following his passing this morning from injuries suffered during an accident at a World of Outlaws event last night. Jason was a 3-time winner at Sharon. RIP. pic.twitter.com/kARxwDVKHy — Sharon Speedway (@SharonSpdwy) June 25, 2018

I’ll remember Jason Johnson for his passion he gave 110% everytime he raced he loved our sport and his family we will miss you buddy praying for Bobbi Jaxx and Phil through this tough time we are one big family and our hearts all hurt for you guys. #RIPRaginCajun — Brad Sweet (@BradSweet49) June 24, 2018

This is how we will always remember Knoxville Nationals champion Jason Johnson. He gave so many people so much joy and a race that will go down in history. #RaginCajun pic.twitter.com/64P9jkgZ1m — Knoxville Raceway (@knoxvilleraces) June 24, 2018

From Bobbi Johnson Jason Johnson is still with us! Please keep your FAITH for us and say all the prayers you can!!! He is breathing, heart rate good made it thru flight is all we know! — Jason Johnson Racing (@JJR41Updates) June 24, 2018

Our hearts are broken today as we mourn the passing of Jason Johnson. While fierce competitors on-track, the racing family has a bond that’s unbreakable. Keeping Bobbi, Jaxx, Jason's team & family in our thoughts & prayers. Godspeed. – Tony Stewart Racing pic.twitter.com/LjjiCN3q6p — Tony Stewart Racing (@TonyStewart_Rcg) June 24, 2018

Our tire changer, @Justin_Fiedler is honoring Jason Johnson today. Thoughts and Prayers to the Johnson family. pic.twitter.com/ipvnFR5AA0 — Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) June 24, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jason Johnson’s friends and family. He was a fierce competitor for @WorldofOutlaws and a great family man. 🙏🏼 — Kasey Kahne Racing (@KKRdirt) June 24, 2018

I never knew Jason Johnson but I followed his career in the dirt racing world. We will be racing with a heavy heart today as we lost another member of the racing family. #Prayers — Ty Dillon (@tydillon) June 24, 2018

Heard the terrible news of another great one gone way too soon. Jason Johnson you will be greatly missed. Godspeed Ragin Cajun 🌶 pic.twitter.com/P4WqMMrQUp — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) June 24, 2018

Saddened to hear the news of another fellow racer losing his life. RIP Jason https://t.co/8tFw2YQv48 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 24, 2018

I didn’t know Jason, but that doesn’t matter. He was a racer & a pro at one of the highest levels. His death serves as a constant reminder of the dangers in Motorsport and the special nature of drivers who are willing to risk it all for love of the sport. #Godspeed https://t.co/hG6EFvfMYw — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 24, 2018

Johnson was fifth in the 2018 World of Outlaws series championship points.

He had 12 World of Outlaws wins, five American Sprint Car Series championships and over 250 career Sprint Car victories. Perhaps his greatest moment, however, came in 2016 when he won the Knoxville Nationals championship — the biggest sprint car race of them all.