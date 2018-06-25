Rays Lower Boom On Yankees Over Clint Frazier’s Wacky Speaker Flyout

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

When it rains, it pours. And the Tampa Bay Rays are dumping all over the New York Yankees right now.

In case you missed it, the Rays completed a three-game sweep of the mighty Yankees on Sunday thanks to a Tropicana Field quirk.

With the score tied in the ninth inning, New York’s Clint Frazier hit a high fly ball that had home run potential — until it deflected off a speaker on the Trop’s catwalk and somehow landed in the glove of Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria for a bizarre out.

The Yankees lost 7-6 in extra innings and still were smarting from the painful defeat Monday when Tampa Bay’s Twitter account came in from the top rope with a Grade-A troll job.

You break it, you buy it.

The Yankees have deep pockets, so the least they could do is shell out some extra cash for a replacement speaker after Frazier so rudely damaged it.

Props to the Rays for winning the battle, but they’re losing the war by a wide margin: The club is third in the American League East but sits a distant 14 games back of the first-place Bronx Bombers.