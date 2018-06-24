Red Sox Notes: Mitch Moreland Continues Offensive Burst In Boston’s Loss

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Mitch Moreland has been hot at the plate.

The Red Sox first baseman extended his hitting streak to six games, going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in Boston’s 7-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night at Fenway Park.

One thing he’s been doing well this season is hitting triples — something No. 18 isn’t all that familiar with.

Moreland’s ninth-inning triple marked his fourth of the season. He now has tripled in each of his last two games, and has more three-baggers in 61 games this season than he did in his previous 922. With his two-hit night.

During his streak, Moreland is hitting .478 with eight runs, five RBIs and four multi-hit games.

J.D. Martinez was the only other batter to have a multi-hit game Saturday, also going 2-for-4 with a run. Saturday marked the slugger’s team-leading 30th multi-hit game.

He’s batted exceptionally well at home with a .362 batting average, 15 home runs and 40 RBIs coming into Saturday’s game.

Here are some other notes from Saturday’s Red Sox-Mariners game:

— Coming into Saturday’s game, the Red Sox were 13-1 in Eduardo Rodriguez’s starts.

He allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in Saturday’s loss, and is the first time the southpaw has given up more than three runs since May 5.

“You just need to turn to the page and get ready for the next one,” he said after the game, as seen on NESN Sports Today.

— Rafael Devers left the game in the seventh inning after fouling a ball off his leg. He was replaced by Blake Swihart, who made his first-career appearance at third base.

— Boston’s No.’s 6-9 batters went 1-for-14 in the game, a night after each member of the starting nine had at least one hit.

— Both Mookie Betts (illness) and Xander Bogaerts (finger sprain) were out of the Red Sox’s lineup. Sox skipper Alex Cora said he hopes to have them both back for Sunday’s finale, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

— The Red Sox have allowed 49 runs in the first inning this season, the most among Major League Baseball teams.

— Saturday was the first time this season Boston allowed seven or more runs in consecutive games as well as 14 or more hits.