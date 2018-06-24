England Vs. Panama Live Stream: Watch 2018 World Cup Game Online

Photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

Panama’s days in the 2018 FIFA World Cup likely are numbered.

After being throttled by Belgium in their World Cup Group G opener, Panama now will move on to face England, who are coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory over Tunisia on the back of Harry Kane.

With England and Panama separated by four in goal differential, Los Canaleros will need a miracle in this one.

Here’s how to watch England vs. Panama online:

When: Sunday, June 24 at 8 a.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV FOX Sports GO