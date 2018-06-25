Red Sox Top Pick Triston Casas Leaves GCL Game With Thumb Injury

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox currently are holding their collective breath.

Triston Casas, Boston’s first-round pick in this year’s Major Leauge Baseball Draft, was forced to exit Monday’s game for the Gulf Coast League Red Sox with an apparent right thumb injury. It was Casas’ second-career professional game.

During the sixth inning of Monday’s game, Orioles prospect Jose Montanez hit a groundball to third base that Casas had to dive for. He left the game with an apparent thumb injury.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham that the team still is assessing the injury.

The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey reported Casas will be reevaluated Tuesday.

Casas had been 0-for-1 with a walk before leaving. He went 0-for-3 in his first professional game Friday.