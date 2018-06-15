Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineup: Brock Holt Gets Start At Second Base

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Things were level-pegging Thursday night at Safeco Field between a pair of American League division leaders, and it likely will only get more entertaining from here.

The Boston Red Sox snuck past the Seattle Mariners 2-1 in the series opener of the four-game set, and in game No. 2 Friday, both sides will send out some of their most successful pitchers to date in Rick Porcello and James Paxton.

Sox utility man Brock Holt will be in the lineup, hitting second and playing second. Andrew Benintendi gets the night off, with J.D. Martinez taking his place in left field and Eduardo Nunez slotting into the designated hitter spot. Sandy Leon will catch Porcello and hit ninth.

The Mariners will roll out an almost identical lineup as Thursday, save for Ben Gamel playing left field in lieu of Denard Span.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (48-22)

Mookie Betts, RF

Brock Holt, 2B

J.D. Martinez, LF

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Rafael Devers, 3B

Eduardo Nunez, DH

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Sandy Leon, C

Rick Porcello, LHP (8-3, 3.54 ERA)

MARINERS (44-25)

Dee Gordon, 2B

Jean Segura, SS

Mitch Haniger, RF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Ryon Healy, 1B

Ben Gamel, LF

Guillermo Heredia, CF

Mike Zunino, C

James Paxton, LHP (6-1, 3.02 ERA)