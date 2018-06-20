Red Sox Vs. Twins Lineup: David Price Starts, Eduardo Nunez Sits

Photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox look to bounce back from their series-opening loss to the Minnesota Twins in the second contest of the three-game set Wednesday night at Target Field.

David Price will take the hill for Boston fresh off one of his best starts of the season. The left-hander tossed seven strong innings against the Seattle Mariners in which he allowed just one run on five hits while striking out seven.

Price will be opposed by Lance Lynn, who is starting to turn things around after a rough start to the campaign. The tall righty allowed five runs or more in four of his first five starts in 2018 but has turned in quality starts in six of his last eight outings.

As for the Red Sox’s lineup, manager Alex Cora will trot out the same lineup as Tuesday with two exceptions: Brock Holt starts in place of Eduardo Nunez at second base, while Christian Vazquez returns to do the catching for Price.

Here are the full lineups for Wednesday’s Red Sox-Twins game:

RED SOX (49-25)

Mookie Betts, RF

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Brock Holt, 2B

Christian Vazquez, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (8-4, 3.76 ERA)

TWINS (32-37)

Robbie Grossman, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Eduardo Escobar, 3B

Brian Dozier, 2B

Logan Morrison, 1B

Ehire Adrianza, SS

Max Kepler, RF

Mitch Garver, C

Ryan LaMarre, CF

Lance Lynn, RHP (4-5, 4.98 ERA)