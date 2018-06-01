Steelers Apparently Have Their Own OTA Drama That No One’s Talking About

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

The majority of OTA-related NFL headlines this spring have centered around Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the New England Patriots.

But what about Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and the Pittsburgh Steelers?

While the absence of Brady and Gronkowski from the Patriots’ optional workouts has received plenty of attention, the Steelers also are going through OTAs without two of their own top players. Roethlisberger and Brown attended the first session of the spring but have missed the last handful of practices, according to NFL.com.

Similar to Brady — who is said to be spending time with family and focusing on his personal business interests — Roethlisberger is on a family vacation, Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey told NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala. As for Brown, players told Kinkhabwala the All-Pro wideout doesn’t want to work with anyone other than the starting quarterback, so if Roethlisberger isn’t there, neither is he.

Maurkice Pouncey said Ben Roethlisberger has been on a family vacation, thus his absence from OTAs. Multiple #Steelers said Antonio Brown's absence is only b/c of his preference to work w/ his starting QB. Players uniformly said this isn't holding back any "install" of new OC's O — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) May 31, 2018

As with the Patriots, Roethlisberger and Brown being OTA no-shows probably won’t derail the Steelers’ season. But the Pittsburgh duo not attending should be just as notable — if not more — than Brady and Gronkowski’s absences.

Consider this: The Steelers are implementing a new offense after firing Todd Haley in the offseason and promoted quarterbacks Randy Fichtner to offensive coordinator. Fichtner was an internal hire who’s familiar with the players, but it certainly wouldn’t hurt to have Roethlisberger and Brown at work to hit the ground running.

And while Roethlisberger vacations, third-round pick Mason Rudolph will get plenty of snaps.

It’s also worth noting Roethlisberger’s viewpoint toward OTAs apparently changed within the last year. When running back Le’Veon Bell — still recovering from a knee injury — missed OTAs last season, Roethlisberger publicly expressed disappointment.

“I’m not worried about the chemistry, but I wish he’d be here just because he’s one of the pieces to our puzzle,” Roethlisberger told reporters after the first OTA session last year. “I know he can’t participate because I don’t think he’s 100 percent healthy, but it would be nice to see him here just in terms of the chemistry and learning and being a part of this process. But obviously, it’s up to him.”

That’s not all. Earlier this spring, Brown criticized Bell for not attending the start of OTAs.

“The first rule of getting better is showing up,” Brown told reporters, per NFL.com. “You can’t make anything better without showing up. And I think if he shows up, make everyone understands where he wants to be, he wants to be here not just for this year but for years to come, come out here and show up. Show up and get better. Show guys you’re serious.”

Again, it should end up being nothing, but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on.