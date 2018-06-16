U.S. Open 2018 Live Stream: Watch Third-Round Play Online

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York has been quite a beast through two days, with Dustin Johnson proving to be the only golfer somewhat able to handle it.

Heading into Saturday’s third round, DJ holds a three-stroke lead at 4-under, carding a 1- and 3-under the par-70 course through the first two rounds, respectively.

Given the trouble other golfers have had so far, it seems unlikely anyone would be able to go shot-for-shot with Johnson, meaning he in many ways controls his own destiny the next two days.

Here’s how to watch the third round of the 2018 U.S. Open online.

When: Saturday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Live Stream: USOpen.com