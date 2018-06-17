U.S. Open 2018 Payouts: Prize Money For Winner Brooks Koepka, Rest Of Field

Brooks Koepka finished off a great weekend at Shinnecock Hills with his second straight U.S. Open championship. Not only is Koepka bringing home the hardware for the second consecutive year, he’s also staking claim of another sizeable check.
Koepka posted a 2-under par in Sunday’s final round to finish the tournament at 1-over par, one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who recorded the best score in the fourth round at 7-under par. In turn, Koepka is awarded the tournament’s top prize of $2.16 million, while Fleetwood earns a payday just south of $1.3 million.
Here are the payouts for the top 50 finishers in the 2018 U.S. Open, courtesy of CBS Sports. You can check out the final leaderboard here
1. $2,160,000
2. $1,296,000
3. $804,023
4. $563,642
5. $469,460
6. $416,263
7. $375,278
8. $336,106
9. $304,188
10. $279,403
11. $254,981
12. $235,757
13. $219,677
14. $202,751
15. $188,243
16. $176,153
17. $166,481
18. $156,809
19. $147,137
20. $137,464
21. $129,122
22. $120,780
23. $112,680
24. $105,184
25. $98,655
26. $93,094
27. $88,862
28. $85,114
29. $81,487
30. $77,860
31. $74,233
32. $70,606
33. $66,979
34. $63,715
35. $61,055
36. $58,395
37. $55,856
38. $53,438
39. $51,020
40. $48,602
41. $46,184
42. $43,766
43. $41,348
44. $38,930
45. $36,512
46. $34,336
47. $32,159
48. $30,104
49. $28,895
50. $27,686
