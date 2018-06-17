U.S. Open 2018 Payouts: Prize Money For Winner Brooks Koepka, Rest Of Field

Photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka finished off a great weekend at Shinnecock Hills with his second straight U.S. Open championship. Not only is Koepka bringing home the hardware for the second consecutive year, he’s also staking claim of another sizeable check.

Koepka posted a 2-under par in Sunday’s final round to finish the tournament at 1-over par, one stroke ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, who recorded the best score in the fourth round at 7-under par. In turn, Koepka is awarded the tournament’s top prize of $2.16 million, while Fleetwood earns a payday just south of $1.3 million.

Here are the payouts for the top 50 finishers in the 2018 U.S. Open, courtesy of CBS Sports. You can check out the final leaderboard here

1. $2,160,000

2. $1,296,000

3. $804,023

4. $563,642

5. $469,460

6. $416,263

7. $375,278

8. $336,106

9. $304,188

10. $279,403

11. $254,981

12. $235,757

13. $219,677

14. $202,751

15. $188,243

16. $176,153

17. $166,481

18. $156,809

19. $147,137

20. $137,464

21. $129,122

22. $120,780

23. $112,680

24. $105,184

25. $98,655

26. $93,094

27. $88,862

28. $85,114

29. $81,487

30. $77,860

31. $74,233

32. $70,606

33. $66,979

34. $63,715

35. $61,055

36. $58,395

37. $55,856

38. $53,438

39. $51,020

40. $48,602

41. $46,184

42. $43,766

43. $41,348

44. $38,930

45. $36,512

46. $34,336

47. $32,159

48. $30,104

49. $28,895

50. $27,686