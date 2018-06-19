Uruguay Vs. Saudi Arabia Odds, Pick: Celeste Big Favorite In World Cup Game

Photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images

Uruguay can take the next step in its 2018 FIFA World Cup journey by piling more misery onto Saudi Arabia.

Thea teams will meet at 11 a.m. ET in in their second World Cup Group A game. Uruguay, FIFA’s 14th-ranked team, is coming off a dramatic win over Egypt in its opener, while 67th-ranked Saudi Arabia looks to rebound from its lopsided loss against Russia and subsequent flaming-airplane scare. Oddsmakers agree with most neutral observers Uruguay and Saudi Arabia are heading in opposite directions.

Let’s look at the Uruguay vs. Saudi Arabia betting lines.

Current betting line (via OddsShark.com):

Uruguay win: -650

Saudi Arabia win: +1800

Draw: +650

Total goals: 3

OVER: +105

Under: -125

NESN.com’s picks: Uruguay win, under

Don’t fear the prospect of losing big if Saudi Arabia earns a result. It won’t happen. Uruguay didn’t play as well as many hoped they would on Gameday 1, and the team likely will recover its form against an apparently hapless Saudi Arabia. Uruguay also is well aware, dropping points vs. Saudi Arabia might prevent it from winning Group A, given Russia’s early success. Bet on Uruguay.

While Saudi Arabia won’t keep Uruguay off the scoreboard, we don’t expect anything approaching a repeat of the 5-0 blowout Russia inflicted on the Middle Eastern team last week. While Uruguay might score three goals, two is more likely, with Saudi Arabia possibly adding one. This bet is tight but we believe the under is the best pick.