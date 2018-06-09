Watch Zdeno Chara Rip Through Leg Workout At Bruins Training Facility

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

Zdeno Chara is 41 years old.

The Boston Bruins defenseman still will out-work you in the gym, though.

Chara, no-doubt inspired by watching the Washington Capitals hoist the Stanley Cup, is making sure he’s in the best shape possible to lead his team on another deep playoff run next season. That includes putting himself through a brutal leg-day workout, a video of which he shared in an Instagram post Saturday morning.

“Leg days are the best,” the captain wrote.

(You can click here to view Chara’s workout at Warrior Ice Arena.)

Listen, is the Chara the only person capable of powering through those kinds of leg exercises? Of course not. But at 6-foot-9 and 20 years into his NHL career, it’s pretty impressive to see him putting in that level of work so early in the offseason.

Of course, Chara also is going hard on social media — something we all should be grateful for.