Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: David Price Starts, J.D. Martinez Returns

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox will look to halt a two-game losing streak Saturday afternoon when they face the Chicago White Sox in the second leg of a three-game set at Fenway Park.

Boston will hand the ball to left-hander David Price, who’s 3-0 with a 2.49 ERA in his last four starts. Chicago will counter with lefty Carlos Rodon, who will make his first start of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery last September. The 25-year-old was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft.

As for the lineups, slugger J.D. Martinez will start as the designated hitter and bat cleanup for Boston after missing Friday’s 1-0 loss with back tightness. Blake Swihart will start in right field in place of Mookie Betts, who remains on the disabled list with an abdominal strain.

Chicago will field the same lineup as it did in Friday’s game, meaning Red Sox fans once again will get to watch Yoan Moncada, Boston’s former No. 1 prospect.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (43-21)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Eduardo Nunez, 2B

Sam Travis, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Christian Vazquez, C

Blake Swihart, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

David Price, LHP (6-4, 4.08 ERA)

WHITE SOX (21-40)

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Rondon, 3B

Jose Abreu, 1B

Matt Davidson, DH

Kevan Smith, C

Yoan Moncada, 2B

Trayce Thompson, CF

Daniel Palka, RF

Charlie Tilson, LF

Carlos Rodon, LHP (2018 debut)